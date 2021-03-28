Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.58. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.