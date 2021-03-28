SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Up 4.3%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €17.36 ($20.42) and last traded at €17.36 ($20.42). Approximately 48,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.64 ($19.58).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

