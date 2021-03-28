Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys A$750,000.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable bought 500,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$750,000.00 ($535,714.29).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Constable bought 654,500 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$981,750.00 ($701,250.00).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.