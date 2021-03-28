BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.74 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

