Jefferies Financial Group Raises Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $60.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

