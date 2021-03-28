ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 183.8% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,434,500 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.4 days.

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.50 on Friday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

