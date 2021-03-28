Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRTBY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.20 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.