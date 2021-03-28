At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Loop Capital

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.