MKM Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.