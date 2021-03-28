The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.67 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 605,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Truist increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of PB opened at $77.46 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

