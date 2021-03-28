The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.85 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

