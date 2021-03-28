Credit Suisse AG Purchases 34,424 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.