The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,497 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.98% of Independent Bank worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

