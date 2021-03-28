Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,838 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 36.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.