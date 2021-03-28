Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,674 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,674 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

HUN stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

