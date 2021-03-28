Credit Suisse AG Purchases 50,811 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

