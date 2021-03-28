Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

