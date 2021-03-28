Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.36.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

