CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of CVB Financial worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

