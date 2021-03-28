Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $1.20 to $1.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

