Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $33.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $656.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

