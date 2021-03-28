The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Mattel worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

