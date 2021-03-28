ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

