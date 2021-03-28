Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

