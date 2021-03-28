Repro Med Systems’ (KRMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

