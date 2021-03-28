The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,446 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $120.20 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

