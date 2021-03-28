Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,105 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

