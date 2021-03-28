Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $105.74 and a 1 year high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

