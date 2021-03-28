161 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $528.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average of $480.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

