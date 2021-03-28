Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,511,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,115,590,000 after buying an additional 832,051 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 54,043 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $149.20 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.