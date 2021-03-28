Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock valued at $96,564,867 over the last ninety days.

SDGR stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

