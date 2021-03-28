Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 490 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

