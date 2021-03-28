Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 954 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $140.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.