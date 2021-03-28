Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $131,000 Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Infinera were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

