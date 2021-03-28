Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 337.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $10,679,802 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

