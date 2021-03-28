Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $142,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

