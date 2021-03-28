M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOW were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 134,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

