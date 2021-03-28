16,650 Shares in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONXU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,945,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000.

CONX stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

