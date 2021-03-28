Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Grows By 216.6%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,200 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the February 28th total of 526,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $4.03 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

