M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $20,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $12,281,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLMD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

