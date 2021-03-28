Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Pacira BioSciences worth $33,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

