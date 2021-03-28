ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

In other news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $497,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,737,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

