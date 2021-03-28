Barclays PLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN opened at $19.04 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.