Barclays PLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NNI opened at $74.47 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

