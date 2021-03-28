Barclays PLC Acquires 8,857 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

