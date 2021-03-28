Barclays PLC Acquires 16,247 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 675.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

MRBK stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

