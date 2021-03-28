Barclays PLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

