Barclays PLC Has $410,000 Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of ACCO Brands worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

ACCO opened at $8.27 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.