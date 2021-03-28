Barclays PLC Sells 496 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SCVL opened at $59.58 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $840.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

