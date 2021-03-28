The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $759.99

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $759.99 and last traded at $759.85, with a volume of 28250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $743.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

